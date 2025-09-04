All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Von der Leyen seeks to involve Indian PM in Ukraine peace process

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 September 2025, 16:45
Von der Leyen seeks to involve Indian PM in Ukraine peace process
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about ways India can contribute to ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: von der Leyen on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said on Thursday 4 September that she had spoken with Modi.

Advertisement:

"We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace," the European Commission president tweeted.

She said the Russo-Ukrainian war "carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability".

Quote from von der Leyen: "Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year."

Background: 

  • On 27 August, US President Donald Trump hit India with tariffs. The new US tariffs – the highest in Asia – apply to more than 55% of goods entering the US, which is India's largest market.
  • Trump has criticised India for buying Russian oil, saying it is financing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.
  • New Delhi defends its ties with Moscow and calls the US actions "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IndiaRusso-Ukrainian warEuropean CommissionEU
Advertisement:
updatedUkrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
New drone record: Russia launches over 800 UAVs and 13 missiles on Ukraine, 751 targets downed
Cabinet of Ministers building on fire in Kyiv after Russian drone attack – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry and parliamentary committees want to remove provisions on stricter liability for soldiers from draft law
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
All News
India
Indian PM meets Putin and urges him to stop war and look for peaceful settlement
​​Zelenskyy after talks with India's PM: We expect support for ceasefire to be voiced at meetings in China
US hits India with tariffs for buying Russian oil, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
13:31
Chechen leader says he would like to occupy all of Ukraine
13:23
Czech foreign minister: Putin is a coward who attacks women and children
13:10
updatedRussian strike on Kyiv injures 20, people may be trapped under rubble
12:54
"Kremlin wants war, not peace": Latvian president and prime minister comment on Russian strike on Ukraine
12:27
Boy who lost arm in Russian attack returns to school with prosthesis
12:08
EU ambassador to Ukraine on large-scale Russian attack: terror gets more brazen
11:53
Russians attack main road from Kharkiv Oblast to Donetsk Oblast: civilian car hit
10:51
updatedUkrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
10:20
Five times more land regained than lost on Pokrovsk front in August, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
09:05
Russian forces hit bridge over Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, traffic suspended
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: