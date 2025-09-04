Von der Leyen seeks to involve Indian PM in Ukraine peace process

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about ways India can contribute to ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: von der Leyen on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said on Thursday 4 September that she had spoken with Modi.

"We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace," the European Commission president tweeted.

She said the Russo-Ukrainian war "carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability".

Quote from von der Leyen: "Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year."

Background:

On 27 August, US President Donald Trump hit India with tariffs. The new US tariffs – the highest in Asia – apply to more than 55% of goods entering the US, which is India's largest market.

Trump has criticised India for buying Russian oil, saying it is financing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

New Delhi defends its ties with Moscow and calls the US actions "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

