Zelenskyy comments on Putin's invitation to hold bilateral talks in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted sceptically to remarks made by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that he is waiting for Zelenskyy in Moscow for bilateral talks.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in France after the summit of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine

Quote: "A meeting is necessary. It's not about desire, it's about necessity. We've supported both a trilateral and a bilateral meeting in any format. I believe that Russia is doing everything it can to delay it.

Our American partners have informed us that Putin has invited me to Moscow. I believe that if you want to prevent the meeting from taking place, you should invite me to Moscow."

Details: Zelenskyy said the very fact that Putin has started talking about such a meeting is a positive sign, but so far, there is no indication that Russia wants to end the war.

Quote: "Grown-ups should come out of a meeting of this level with some kind of result, preferably with an end to the war."

Background: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Putin's proposal to meet with Zelenskyy in Moscow as "unacceptable".

