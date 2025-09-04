Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the humanitarian mission. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Russia's Ministry of Defence has claimed that it struck "Ukrainian drone units" near Chernihiv, though in reality, it was a humanitarian mine clearance mission. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has urged the world to respond.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Defence; Lubinets

Details: The Russians claimed that their forces had struck "10 militants and eight vehicles carrying drone launchers".

In reality, Russian forces deliberately attacked employees from the Danish Refugee Council's humanitarian mine clearance mission near Chernihiv, said Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration.

Two people are known to have been killed and five injured. Lubinets noted that Russia is once again violating fundamental norms of international law.

Quote from Lubinets: "Today, near Chernihiv, the Russians struck employees from the Danish Refugee Council humanitarian demining mission. Early reports indicate two dead and three injured.

This is yet another cynical crime. Attacking people who are engaged in humanitarian work means deliberately undermining humanitarian activities. Russia is once again violating fundamental norms of international law, and the world must respond."

