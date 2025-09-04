Polish PM reiterates that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they have different role

Following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has outlined his country’s role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Polish TV channel Polsat News, cited by European Pravda

Details: Answering journalists’ questions after the coalition leaders’ meeting, Tusk reiterated that the government’s stance on deploying Polish troops to Ukraine remains unchanged.

"Poland, as we have repeatedly emphasised, does not plan to send troops to Ukraine. Not even after the war ends," Tusk stated.

Instead, Poland’s support will focus on coordination, particularly in logistics.

Tusk stressed that Poland was responsible for logistics, noting that the country hosts the largest hub and serves as the centre of organising aid for Ukraine. He said that this task was of sufficient – if not exceptional – importance.

The 4 September talks in Paris were divided into two parts. In the first, according to Tusk, the discussion centred on the distribution of responsibilities among countries in recovering Ukraine’s security. He noted that none of Poland’s partners in the European coalition opposed Warsaw’s decision.

He underlined that all partners accepted this form of Poland’s involvement in supporting Ukraine.

Tusk added that the second part of the meeting had been devoted to communication with President Trump, during which they discussed ways to make Putin come to his senses.

The prime minister admitted that no one had concealed their disappointment with the lack of results, despite the efforts of European countries and the US president.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 coalition leaders are ready to present Ukraine with security guarantees. He noted that 26 countries have already expressed readiness either to send troops or to provide specific means in support of the security effort.

He also noted that the US contribution would be determined in the coming weeks.

