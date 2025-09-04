Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that 35 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Kyiv – are ready to make a political commitment to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries have said they are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.

Source: Macron at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Macron: "We have come a long way, our chiefs of staff have worked closely together and today I can say that we are ready. Today, we have a political proposal, a military proposal and a proposal from 35 leaders to provide Ukraine with security guarantees."

Details: Macron said the coalition's approach to guarantees consists of two elements.

Firstly, there are no limits on the structure or capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The coalition members seek to give Ukraine the opportunity to rebuild its military to deter any potential aggression.

"The second element is security forces. Today, 26 countries have formally committed (others have indicated interest) to send either a contingent to Ukraine or to contribute certain assets to support this coalition to ensure security at sea or in the air," Macron said.

He stressed that the goal of the security forces is not to wage war against Russia, but to guarantee peace and send a strategic signal to prevent the resumption of fighting.

"We are now determining where they will be positioned," Macron added.

Background:

The Coalition of the Willing meeting is reported to have ended in Paris and Zelenskyy has left the Élysée Palace.

Representatives from more than 30 countries in Europe and other parts of the world have attended the meeting. Six EU leaders, the European Union leadership and Zelenskyy were present in person, while the rest joined via video link.

Ahead of the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the allies have finalised security guarantees for Ukraine, which are now ready for political approval.

