Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: three people killed, two injured

Russian forces attacked the village of Khotimlia in Kharkiv Oblast with a drone on the evening of 4 September, killing three people and injuring two.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said the Russians had attacked the village of Khotimlia in the Staryi Saltiv hromada at around 21:30. Two 40-year-old men and a 25-year-old civilian woman were killed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Quote: "A 32-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were also injured. They have been taken to hospital and are receiving all necessary treatments.

Early reports indicate that road repair workers came under the strike."

Updated: Later, Syniehubov added that another road repair worker had sought medical treatment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!