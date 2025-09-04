Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: three people killed, two injured
Russian forces attacked the village of Khotimlia in Kharkiv Oblast with a drone on the evening of 4 September, killing three people and injuring two.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Syniehubov said the Russians had attacked the village of Khotimlia in the Staryi Saltiv hromada at around 21:30. Two 40-year-old men and a 25-year-old civilian woman were killed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Quote: "A 32-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were also injured. They have been taken to hospital and are receiving all necessary treatments.
Early reports indicate that road repair workers came under the strike."
Updated: Later, Syniehubov added that another road repair worker had sought medical treatment.
