Russians launch series of strikes on Sumy Oblast, injuring three people and causing fires – photos

Russian forces have attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, causing destruction and a large-scale fire, with three people injured.

Source: State Emergency Service on Facebook; Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "On 4 September, Russia launched a series of strikes on critical and industrial infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast, causing destruction and a large-scale fire. The enemy carried out repeat strikes on the area where firefighters were extinguishing the fire."

Advertisement:

A firefighter Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: It is noted that no emergency workers were injured. All the seats of fire have been extinguished.

Kryvosheienko specified that the Russians attacked Sumy from 15:00 to 19:10 on 4 September. Three men aged 56, 59 and 62 were injured.

A firefighter Photo: State Emergency Service

"Four hits were recorded in the city. The attacks caused interruptions to electricity and water supplies and electric transport services. Medical facilities were operating on backup power. In the evening, an enemy drone hit a dog shelter in the suburbs. The building of a charitable organisation was damaged, but no people or animals were injured," said Kryvosheienko.

On the night of 4-5 September, Russian UAV attacks caused non-residential buildings to catch fire in the Sumy hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"State Emergency Service firefighters inspected the sites of the strikes and prevented the fire from spreading further," the State Emergency Service reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!