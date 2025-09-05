All Sections
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 5 September 2025, 10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
Smoke after an explosion. Photo: Getty Images

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on a humanitarian mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast has risen to eight. Two people were killed in the attack.

Source: Danish Refugee Council (DRC)

Details: The DRC reported that two of their colleagues were killed in the attack, while another eight staff members were injured. The organisation stressed that its priority is to provide urgent medical assistance to those wounded and to support the families of the deceased.

At the time of the strike, DRC teams were engaged exclusively in civilian activities – clearing mines from areas to restore access to infrastructure, farmland and residential housing.

Quote: "This strike on a civilian humanitarian operation is a serious violation of international humanitarian law. Humanitarian workers, as well as the people they assist, must never be targeted while carrying out this vital work."

More details: The DRC called on all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers. The organisation stated that despite the risks, its teams will continue mine clearance operations to prevent further casualties.

Background: On the afternoon of 4 September, the Air Force issued a warning of a ballistic missile threat from the north. Local authorities later confirmed that the strike had targeted members of a humanitarian mine clearance mission. At the time, it was reported that two had been killed and three injured.


