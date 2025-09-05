All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 September 2025, 12:21
Screenshot

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has posted footage of Ukrainian forces destroying a Russian boat and a radar and inflicting personnel losses on the Russians in the Black Sea.

Source: DIU

Quote from DIU: "Exclusive images of the Black Sea operation of the DIU's Active Operations Department, which took place in August 2025: the crews of the military intelligence special forces went to sea and successfully attacked the targets of the Russian occupation forces."

Details: The raid used FPV drones and other combat drones, and DIU report that their troops destroyed the following Russian equipment:

  • BL-680 type boat;
  • Harpoon-B radar;
  • Groza electronic warfare system.

In addition, it is reported that the active operations units burned four Russian antenna feed devices and inflicted losses on the Russians.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
