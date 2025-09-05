All Sections
Zelenskyy on Western troops in Ukraine: They will be deployed in thousands, not in single digits

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 September 2025, 14:14
Zelenskyy on Western troops in Ukraine: They will be deployed in thousands, not in single digits
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is discussing the deployment of troops to Ukraine, and partner countries will certainly not send them in single digits, but in the thousands.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Council President António Costa in Uzhhorod on Friday, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "This issue you mentioned – that there is information about 10,000 [servicemembers to be sent to Ukraine – UP]. Again, I will not talk about the exact number, but what is important is that we are discussing all of this. Yes, it will definitely not be in single digits, but in thousands. And that is a fact, though it is still a little too early to talk about it."

Details: Earlier, a European diplomat told The Wall Street Journal that European military leaders had developed a detailed deployment plan, which envisions two groups of ground forces in Ukraine: one for training and assisting Ukrainian troops, and another separate group to deter a future Russian invasion.

As the diplomat said, the current plan already provides for the deployment of more than 10,000 troops, while air patrols over Ukraine would be carried out by air forces stationed outside the country.

peace keepersUkraineZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
