All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine and Denmark launch first line of joint drone production – Zelenskyy

Andrii HaladeiFriday, 5 September 2025, 15:19
Ukraine and Denmark launch first line of joint drone production – Zelenskyy
Stock photo: savelife.in.ua

The first joint Ukraine-Denmark drone production line is being launched in Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Zelenskyy at a briefing with European Council President António Costa

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are now developing co-production with European countries. The first production line has been launched in Denmark. At the very least, all agreements have been reached, and it is now being launched. Such lines will also be opened in cooperation with other European countries." 

Advertisement:

Details: On 4 July, Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement allowing Ukrainian defence industry manufacturers to export technology. This year, Denmark will also provide €1.26 billion to support Ukraine’s long-range UAV programme.

Ukraine is also collaborating with other partners in the drone sector. At the MSPO 2025 exhibition in Poland, Taiwan’s defence industry delegation signed memoranda of cooperation with Polish and Ukrainian counterparts on unmanned technologies.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine and the Philippines also plan to launch joint drone production.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineDenmarkdronesproduction
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Ukraine
Zelenskyy on Western troops in Ukraine: They will be deployed in thousands, not in single digits
Ukrainian arms company showcases attack UAV with 200-km range
Security advisers hold talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in Paris
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: