Ukraine and Denmark launch first line of joint drone production – Zelenskyy

The first joint Ukraine-Denmark drone production line is being launched in Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Zelenskyy at a briefing with European Council President António Costa

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are now developing co-production with European countries. The first production line has been launched in Denmark. At the very least, all agreements have been reached, and it is now being launched. Such lines will also be opened in cooperation with other European countries."

Details: On 4 July, Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement allowing Ukrainian defence industry manufacturers to export technology. This year, Denmark will also provide €1.26 billion to support Ukraine’s long-range UAV programme.

Ukraine is also collaborating with other partners in the drone sector. At the MSPO 2025 exhibition in Poland, Taiwan’s defence industry delegation signed memoranda of cooperation with Polish and Ukrainian counterparts on unmanned technologies.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine and the Philippines also plan to launch joint drone production.

