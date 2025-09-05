Over 2,500 Ukrainian service members are in Russian captivity, OSINT analysis confirms

A total of 2,577 Ukrainian service members are currently being held in Russian captivity, a figure confirmed through OSINT methods.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram, citing Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, during a meeting with representatives of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism independent expert mission

Details: Dobroserdov noted that information on 680 people, including 91 civilians, has not yet been verified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). There were also eight cases in which people initially identified as prisoners of war were later found among the deceased. In six of those cases, the ICRC never confirmed that they had been held in captivity.

Advertisement:

Quote from Dobroserdov: "One of the key areas of work is ensuring the proper functioning of the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, and our shared goal is to bring every citizen home, bearing in mind that prisoners of war retain the status of missing persons until the moment of their return."

More details: He added that at the end of September, independent experts from the OSCE mission are expected to release an international-level report detailing Russia’s violations of OSCE commitments, human rights abuses, war crimes, and other breaches of international humanitarian law.

For reference: OSINT (open-source intelligence) is a method of collecting information from publicly available sources, such as websites, social media, and news outlets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!