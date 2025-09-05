All Sections
Zelenskyy sees Slovakia's readiness to join security guarantees after meeting with its PM

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 September 2025, 18:48
Zelenskyy sees Slovakia's readiness to join security guarantees after meeting with its PM
Robert Fico and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he hopes that Slovakia will take part in providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday 5 September

Quote: "We've discussed the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine, and it's good that Slovakia is ready to determine its position on this and is open to dialogue with us."

Details: Zelenskyy said he counts on Slovakia’s support for Ukraine’s peace efforts and that Fico assured him that he will work "towards peace". 

The president also said that "it would be right for Slovakia also to be part of the new security system".

