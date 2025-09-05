Zelenskyy sees Slovakia's readiness to join security guarantees after meeting with its PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he hopes that Slovakia will take part in providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday 5 September

Quote: "We've discussed the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine, and it's good that Slovakia is ready to determine its position on this and is open to dialogue with us."

Details: Zelenskyy said he counts on Slovakia’s support for Ukraine’s peace efforts and that Fico assured him that he will work "towards peace".

The president also said that "it would be right for Slovakia also to be part of the new security system".

Background:

After a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.

Macron said the US contribution will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Zelenskyy stated that during a call with US President Donald Trump held at the latest Paris summit, participants discussed ways to end Russian aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

