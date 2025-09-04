Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks

Macron, Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 18 August. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Washington's contribution to the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will be determined in the coming weeks, adding that this has been agreed upon with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Macron at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We'll clearly define America's contribution to this coalition in the coming weeks," Macron said, noting that the Americans have participated in all stages of the process of working on security guarantees.

Everything has been clarified at today's coalition meeting: the contributions from European countries, Asia-Pacific nations and Canada.

"We've defined the first commitments, the secondary commitments, in order to end the war. All of this has been agreed upon today with President Trump," he stressed.

Background:

Macron has announced that 35 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing are ready to make a political commitment to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries have said they are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.

Representatives from more than 30 countries in Europe and other parts of the world have attended the coalition meeting. Six EU leaders, the European Union leadership and Zelenskyy were present in person, while the rest joined via video link.

