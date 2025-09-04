All Sections
Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 September 2025, 18:54
Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks
Macron, Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 18 August. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Washington's contribution to the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will be determined in the coming weeks, adding that this has been agreed upon with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Macron at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We'll clearly define America's contribution to this coalition in the coming weeks," Macron said, noting that the Americans have participated in all stages of the process of working on security guarantees.

Everything has been clarified at today's coalition meeting: the contributions from European countries, Asia-Pacific nations and Canada.

"We've defined the first commitments, the secondary commitments, in order to end the war. All of this has been agreed upon today with President Trump," he stressed.

Background:

USAaid for Ukrainewarnegotiations
