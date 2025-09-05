War in Ukraine may soon end, says Slovak PM after meeting with Putin in China

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that his interactions with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin are linked to hopes for the swiftest possible end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Fico during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday 5 September

Quote from Fico: "Again, there may be different views between us, but we believe that the war [Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – ed.] will end, and will end very soon, and that relations with the Russian Federation will normalise. We simply want to talk in advance about the opportunities and tasks that will lie ahead."

Details: Fico said his meeting with Putin in China focused on "bilateral cooperation" between Russia and Slovakia.

He also dismissed as "absolutely untrue" reports that he had discussed "some kind of energy blockade of Ukraine" with the Kremlin leader.

"That was absolutely not the subject of the talks with Vladimir Putin. We primarily discussed bilateral cooperation between Slovakia and the Russian Federation," Fico added.

Background:

The Slovak prime minister has stated that his country supports Ukraine’s EU accession and is willing to share its experience in this regard.

Zelenskyy has said he hopes that Slovakia will join in providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

