Russia ramps up Shahed drone production to 2,700 per month – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov has said that Russia has increased production of Shahed kamikaze drones to 2,700 units per month.

Source: Yusov in an interview with Novyny.Live

Details: Yusov said Russia's current production capacity allows it to manufacture up to 2,700 Geran-2 drones (the Russian version of the Iranian-made Shahed) per month.

In addition to attack drones, Russia is also producing a significant number of so-called decoys – drones without a warhead. These are used to exhaust Ukraine's air defence systems.

However, as Yusov stressed, Russia is technically unable to produce thousands of Shahed drones on a daily basis.

Quote: "But we see hundreds of Shahed drones used in combined attacks alongside missiles. Large-scale strikes are a serious challenge for our air defence. And it is also a challenge for our partners, who must help protect Ukrainian skies."

Background: On 1 September, at an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at NATO headquarters, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Serhii Boiev informed allies that Russia is significantly building up weapon production with the active support of North Korea and Iran.

