Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Saturday, 6 September 2025, 09:06
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 91 drones on the night of 5-6 September. Ukraine's air defence has managed to destroy or jam 68 of the UAVs, while 18 have hit their targets. Some drones are still airborne.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Hits by 18 UAVs have been recorded in 8 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 4 locations.
As of the morning of 6 September, several Russian drones are still airborne.
