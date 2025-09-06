Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 91 drones on the night of 5-6 September. Ukraine's air defence has managed to destroy or jam 68 of the UAVs, while 18 have hit their targets. Some drones are still airborne.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Hits by 18 UAVs have been recorded in 8 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 4 locations.

As of the morning of 6 September, several Russian drones are still airborne.

