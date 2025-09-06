All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

New UK foreign secretary's first call was with Ukrainian foreign minister

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 6 September 2025, 09:26
New UK foreign secretary's first call was with Ukrainian foreign minister
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The first conversation held by the new UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said on the evening of 5 September he had had a "warm and meaningful" conversation with Cooper "just a few hours" after her appointment as the new UK foreign secretary.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "I truly appreciate my counterpart’s first call to Ukraine – we take it as a sign of respect and priority in sustaining the UK’s unwavering support."

Details: Sybiha thanked Cooper for "her genuine personal solidarity with Ukraine in her prior roles, as well as the United Kingdom’s commitment and leadership".

Quote from Sybiha: "Together, we are defending our shared values of freedom, independence, and humanity. I look forward to working together to advance our excellent strategic partnership and strengthen all of Europe."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaUK
Advertisement:
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
UpdatedRussian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China and Iran – FT
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor
Ukrainian foreign minister rebukes Hungarian counterpart: You value Russian pipeline over Ukrainian children killed by Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
16:18
Ukrainian entrepreneur and cameraman Yaroslav Levytskyi confirmed dead after being MIA for nearly a year
16:10
Hungary signs 10-year Shell gas deal amid EU plan to phase out Russian supplies – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: