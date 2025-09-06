New UK foreign secretary's first call was with Ukrainian foreign minister
The first conversation held by the new UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sybiha said on the evening of 5 September he had had a "warm and meaningful" conversation with Cooper "just a few hours" after her appointment as the new UK foreign secretary.
Quote from Sybiha: "I truly appreciate my counterpart’s first call to Ukraine – we take it as a sign of respect and priority in sustaining the UK’s unwavering support."
Details: Sybiha thanked Cooper for "her genuine personal solidarity with Ukraine in her prior roles, as well as the United Kingdom’s commitment and leadership".
Quote from Sybiha: "Together, we are defending our shared values of freedom, independence, and humanity. I look forward to working together to advance our excellent strategic partnership and strengthen all of Europe."
