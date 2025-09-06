All Sections
Outgoing German ambassador records message to Ukrainians

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 6 September 2025, 12:09
Martin Jäger. Stock photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Martin Jäger, the outgoing German Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, has sent a message to Ukrainians expressing his support and gratitude.

Source: European Pravda; a video message from the German Embassy on X (Twitter)

Details: Jäger has been the German ambassador to Ukraine for two "intense and eventful years".

"It has been an honour to represent my country in Ukraine at this special time. We have lived through many events, both good and bad. Pain and fear, which, as I learned from you, can be overcome through hope and friendship. I have been deeply impressed by Ukraine and its people, their courage, determination, and unwavering faith in freedom and a good future," Jäger said.

Jäger stated that although he is leaving Ukraine as ambassador, he will remain closely connected to the country. He said the new German ambassador will arrive in Kyiv in mid-September.

Jäger also emphasised that his country stands firmly by the side of Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 4 September, it was reported that Jäger would take up a new position as head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) on 15 September.
  • Jäger, 60, will replace Bruno Kahl, who has headed the BND since 2016. Kahl will become Germany's representative to the Holy See in Rome.

For reference: The BND is one of Germany's three intelligence services, along with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which focuses on domestic intelligence, and the Military Counterintelligence Service, which specialises in the armed forces.

Martin Jäger is described as one of the German Foreign Ministry’s most experienced "crisis diplomats". Prior to his appointment to Ukraine in 2023, he worked in Iraq and Afghanistan.

GermanyForeign Affairs Ministry
