Ambassadors of 6 NATO countries start work in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the credentials of the ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, the UK and Canada, which was the last formal step for the start of their work in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on social networks; European Pravda

Details: As usual, the ceremony for accepting credentials took place on the territory of the National Reserve Sophia Kyivska in the capital.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of the new ambassadors of Estonia, Anneli Kolk; Slovenia, Mateja Prevolšek; Canada, Natalka Cmoc; Hungary, Ontal Geyser; France, Gaël Veissière; and the UK, Martin Harris. All of them have been in Kyiv for some time.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova.

Background: In August, the president accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Germany, Martin Jäger, and Sweden, Martin Åberg.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!