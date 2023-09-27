All Sections
Ambassadors of 6 NATO countries start work in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 21:11
Ambassadors of 6 NATO countries start work in Ukraine
screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the credentials of the ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, the UK and Canada, which was the last formal step for the start of their work in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on social networks; European Pravda

Details: As usual, the ceremony for accepting credentials took place on the territory of the National Reserve Sophia Kyivska in the capital.

Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of the new ambassadors of Estonia, Anneli Kolk; Slovenia, Mateja Prevolšek; Canada, Natalka Cmoc; Hungary, Ontal Geyser; France, Gaël Veissière; and the UK, Martin Harris. All of them have been in Kyiv for some time.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova.

Background: In August, the president accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Germany, Martin Jäger, and Sweden, Martin Åberg.

Advertisement: