Russians strike checkpoint in Kherson Oblast, injuring police officers

Russian forces hit a checkpoint with an attack drone in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast, injuring three police officers. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: National Police; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The injured officers are aged 21, 26 and 28. All sustained concussion.

Meanwhile, on the morning of 6 September, the Russians again attacked Bilozerka.

According to the oblast administration, a 41-year-old local woman suffered blast injuries. Another woman, aged 51, sustained blast trauma, concussion and an acute stress reaction.

Background: On 5 September, Russian forces killed six people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

