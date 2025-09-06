All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians strike checkpoint in Kherson Oblast, injuring police officers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 September 2025, 12:48
Russians strike checkpoint in Kherson Oblast, injuring police officers
Bilozerka. Photo: DeepState map

Russian forces hit a checkpoint with an attack drone in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast, injuring three police officers. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: National Police; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The injured officers are aged 21, 26 and 28. All sustained concussion.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, on the morning of 6 September, the Russians again attacked Bilozerka.

According to the oblast administration, a 41-year-old local woman suffered blast injuries. Another woman, aged 51, sustained blast trauma, concussion and an acute stress reaction.

Background: On 5 September, Russian forces killed six people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastattackpolice
Advertisement:
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
UpdatedRussian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians kill six civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
No trade in 120 settlements of liberated Kherson Oblast as infrastructure recovery lags
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
16:18
Ukrainian entrepreneur and cameraman Yaroslav Levytskyi confirmed dead after being MIA for nearly a year
16:10
Hungary signs 10-year Shell gas deal amid EU plan to phase out Russian supplies – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: