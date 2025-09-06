All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 6 September 2025, 15:34
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

On 6 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General detained a member of the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) from the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine. The MP was wanted on suspicion of treason.

Source: SSU; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement say the detainee is Fedir Khrystenko, who was due to be extradited from Dubai.

Advertisement:

The investigation suggests that the suspect was recruited by the FSB long before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was actively working for the Russian secret service.

The case file says he established "an effective mechanism of influence on the leadership of one of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies".

The MP was detained on 6 September and taken to court, which remanded him in custody as a pre-trial restriction measure.

Background:

  • On 21 July, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced that they had exposed Khrystenko for treason. The case files indicate that he is a top agent of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and was responsible for increasing Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
  • On 6 August, Ukrainska Pravda reported that SSU officers were seeking evidence from Khrystenko against NABU detectives who featured in an SSU operation to "neutralise Russian influence" on anti-corruption bodies.
  • In December 2023, Skhemy, an investigative journalism project, discovered that Khrystenko had left Ukraine on 14 February 2022 and was living in a 173-sq-m apartment in the UAE.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

high treasonRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
high treason
MP working for Russia with significant influence on NABU exposed – Ukraine's Security Service
Student, 19, convicted of treason in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine's Security Service catches 24-year-old man spying on military airfields in Rivne Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: