Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the words of French President Emmanuel Macron that 26 countries are ready to "guarantee Ukraine's security".

Source: Zelensky on X (Twitter) following his foreign visits

"Alongside us stands all of free Europe, America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other partners around the world. Our result: 26 countries are now ready to guarantee Ukraine’s security through action. I am grateful to all the leaders for our joint work," Zelenskyy said.

Details: However, Zelenskyy noted that "but before peace can be guaranteed, Russia must be pressured into it."

"Everything possible must be done to make Moscow stop rejecting all peace initiatives and realise the consequences of prolonging this war. Strong sanctions and tariffs — combined European and American efforts — are key to this. No opportunity to fund Russia’s war machine can remain. Next comes even more transatlantic work to ensure the pressure is truly tangible," Zelenskyy said.

Background: On 4 September, French President Emmanuel Macron said after the Coalition of the Willing meeting that 26 countries had expressed their willingness to send troops or provide specific means to support the security forces.

