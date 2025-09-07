Over 20 houses damaged in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Window glass being repaired after the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces carried out yet another attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have struck Zaporizhzhia yet again. This time, they have hit one of the city's business facilities.

The attack has damaged the premises of a workshop. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Updated: In the morning, Fedorov reported on the aftermath of the attack.

He said the strike had damaged 16 apartment buildings, 12 houses, a kindergarten and industrial buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Background: On the evening of 6 September, Russian forces used loitering munitions to attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging a kindergarten, a residential building and premises belonging to a company. Fifteen people were injured, four of whom were taken to hospital.

