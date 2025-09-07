Russia launches large-scale drone strike on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 06:30
Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Odesa and the Odesa district on the night of 6-7 September, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Despite the active work of air defence, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-storey buildings. Information about casualties is being clarified. All services are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack."
Background: Russia has been attacking Ukraine with strike drones since the evening of 6 September.
