Russia launches large-scale drone strike on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 7 September 2025, 06:30
Russia launches large-scale drone strike on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Odesa and the Odesa district on the night of 6-7 September, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Despite the active work of air defence, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-storey buildings. Information about casualties is being clarified. All services are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack." 

Background: Russia has been attacking Ukraine with strike drones since the evening of 6 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!


