Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast: teenager injured, houses damaged
Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone strike on settlements in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. An 18-year-old girl has been injured, and houses as well as civilian infrastructure have sustained damage.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "As a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, an 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She has been taken to the local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided."
Details: Kalashnyk reported that a house and warehouse premises had been damaged in the Brovary district.
Two houses were damaged in the Bucha district. A house and a stable were damaged in the Fastiv district. Seven horses were killed.
Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones and missiles.
