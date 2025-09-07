All Sections
Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast: teenager injured, houses damaged

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 7 September 2025, 07:25
Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast: teenager injured, houses damaged
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone strike on settlements in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. An 18-year-old girl has been injured, and houses as well as civilian infrastructure have sustained damage.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "As a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, an 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She has been taken to the local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided." 

Details: Kalashnyk reported that a house and warehouse premises had been damaged in the Brovary district. 

Two houses were damaged in the Bucha district. A house and a stable were damaged in the Fastiv district. Seven horses were killed.

Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones and missiles.

