Five times more land regained than lost on Pokrovsk front in August, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 10:20
Oleksandr Syrskyi and Ukrainian officers. Photo: Syrskyi

Ukraine's defence forces lost five sq km on the Pokrovsk front in August, but were able to regain control of 26 sq km of Ukrainian territory, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "I worked in active combat zones on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Siversk fronts, carrying out tasks at the command posts of units engaged in operations in these frontline areas.

The Pokrovsk front remains one of the most challenging. Our units have repelled about 350 enemy attacks over the past week. It is here that the Russians have concentrated their main efforts and created the largest offensive group, which is trying to break through our defences.

Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions, wiping out enemy personnel and equipment and conducting effective assault operations. Although the defence forces lost five sq km on the Pokrovsk front in August, they regained control of 26 sq km of Ukrainian territory. A similar ratio in our favour is also being observed on the Dobropillia front.

Details: Syrskyi also heard reports from commanders, issued orders and decorated soldiers.

Donetsk OblastoccupationliberationOleksandr Syrskyi
