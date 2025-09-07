All Sections
Chechen leader says he would like to occupy all of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 13:31
Chechen leader says he would like to occupy all of Ukraine
Ramzan Kadyrov. Screenshot

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said he does not consider himself "a supporter of ending hostilities" in Ukraine and believes that peace is only possible when "Ukraine becomes a region or district of Russia". [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Kadyrov in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "I am not at all a supporter of ending hostilities in the current situation in the area. I believe it is not in our interests to stop hostilities now...

The goals and objectives of the special military operation [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] are not taken out of thin air – they are a guarantee of the security of our entire country. Peace on our borders is only possible when Ukraine becomes a region or district of Russia."

KadyrovRussiapropagandawar
