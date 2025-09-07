All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Pregnant woman injured in Russian attack on Kyiv gives birth in emergency caesarean

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 14:42
Pregnant woman injured in Russian attack on Kyiv gives birth in emergency caesarean
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was injured in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September. Doctors induced premature labour and they are now battling to save both her and her baby.

Source: Valentyna Hinzburh, Head of the Healthcare Department of Kyiv City State Administration, in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Hinzburh said that four of the seven people taken to hospital after the strike are in a serious condition and are being treated in hospital burns units.

Advertisement:

Olena Frantseva, a doctor at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 2, said all four are in intensive care. They are a 72-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman who was pregnant.

"They sustained burns with a large area and depth," Frantseva added.

The most severe case is the 24-year-old woman, who lives in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where an apartment building was damaged in the attack. Doctors decided to carry out an emergency caesarian.

"A decision was made to perform a C-section. The doctors delivered the baby prematurely. The baby is now in intensive care," Hinzburh said.

Background: 

  • On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, but 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.
  • Russian drones hit apartment buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, causing fires and destruction. 
  • As of 13:00, two people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivattack
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Kyiv
UK PM on Russian attack on Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building: Putin believes he can act with impunity
Ukrainian PM posts photos of damage to Cabinet of Ministers building after Russian attack – photo
Home of Ukraine national team footballer damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – videos
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: