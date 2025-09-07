Pregnant woman injured in Russian attack on Kyiv gives birth in emergency caesarean

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was injured in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September. Doctors induced premature labour and they are now battling to save both her and her baby.

Source: Valentyna Hinzburh, Head of the Healthcare Department of Kyiv City State Administration, in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Hinzburh said that four of the seven people taken to hospital after the strike are in a serious condition and are being treated in hospital burns units.

Olena Frantseva, a doctor at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 2, said all four are in intensive care. They are a 72-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman who was pregnant.

"They sustained burns with a large area and depth," Frantseva added.

The most severe case is the 24-year-old woman, who lives in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where an apartment building was damaged in the attack. Doctors decided to carry out an emergency caesarian.

"A decision was made to perform a C-section. The doctors delivered the baby prematurely. The baby is now in intensive care," Hinzburh said.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, but 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

Russian drones hit apartment buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, causing fires and destruction.

As of 13:00, two people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv.

