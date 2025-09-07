New drone record: Russia launches over 800 UAVs and 13 missiles on Ukraine, 751 targets downed

Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles on the night of 6-7 September. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Facebook

Details: According to updated information, as of 09:30 and since 17:00 on 6 September, Russian forces have launched:

810 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Hvardiiske and Chauda in occupied Crimea;

9 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast;

4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Air defence forces have shot down or jammed 751 aerial assets:

747 Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones of various types;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Hits from 9 missiles and 54 attack drones were recorded in 33 locations, and debris from intercepted assets fell on 8 sites.

Quote: "The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace. Follow safety rules and stay in shelters!"

Background: The previous drone record was set on the night of 8-9 July 2025: Russia conducted an attack using 741 aerial assets. Ukraine's air defence managed to down 718 drones and missiles, but 4 hits were recorded and debris fell in 14 locations.

