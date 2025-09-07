All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia shifts Ukraine strike tactics and uses modernised weapons, Ukraine's intelligence says

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 September 2025, 17:10
Russia shifts Ukraine strike tactics and uses modernised weapons, Ukraine's intelligence says
Vadym Skibitskyi. Photo: Ukrinform

Russia has changed its tactics for striking Ukraine and is deploying modernised weapons, says Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Skibitskyi in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We can really see the modernisation and improvement of missile weapons and unmanned aerial systems by the Russian Federation following the strikes on our country, primarily on civilian infrastructure and our businesses… 

Advertisement:

What do we see? First, a change in strike tactics. Second – the use of modernised weapons."

Details: Skibitskyi said that future Russian strikes will be combined, involving UAVs of various types, particularly decoy drones, and cruise missiles launched from different platforms.

He noted a change in Shahed drone tactics: "They used to fly straight to the target, but now they can circle around Kyiv for several hours, changing altitude".

Quote: "Next comes weapons modernisation. For example, the Kh-101 cruise missile now has new elements – electronic warfare systems, a dual warhead, and therefore a greater explosive charge. In addition, there is improved navigation and guidance to overcome our electronic warfare system. In other words, an evolution is taking place; and all combat and destruction assets are being improved."

Details: Skibitskyi noted that "it would be wrong to think that the enemy will stop at some level".

"This process for the enemy will be continuous – improvement, increasing the effectiveness of strikes through accuracy, and so on. And accordingly, our task is to counter this effectively," he said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainemissile strikedroneswar
Advertisement:
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernová: government building hit by Iskander cluster missile – photos
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shows how they defeat Russians trying to penetrate Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
Ukrainian intelligence on Russian drone strike against Ukrainian vessel: We are working on countermeasures
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast
20:12
Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers
19:46
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
19:10
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
18:30
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
18:11
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: