Russia shifts Ukraine strike tactics and uses modernised weapons, Ukraine's intelligence says

Russia has changed its tactics for striking Ukraine and is deploying modernised weapons, says Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Skibitskyi in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We can really see the modernisation and improvement of missile weapons and unmanned aerial systems by the Russian Federation following the strikes on our country, primarily on civilian infrastructure and our businesses…

Advertisement:

What do we see? First, a change in strike tactics. Second – the use of modernised weapons."

Details: Skibitskyi said that future Russian strikes will be combined, involving UAVs of various types, particularly decoy drones, and cruise missiles launched from different platforms.

He noted a change in Shahed drone tactics: "They used to fly straight to the target, but now they can circle around Kyiv for several hours, changing altitude".

Quote: "Next comes weapons modernisation. For example, the Kh-101 cruise missile now has new elements – electronic warfare systems, a dual warhead, and therefore a greater explosive charge. In addition, there is improved navigation and guidance to overcome our electronic warfare system. In other words, an evolution is taking place; and all combat and destruction assets are being improved."

Details: Skibitskyi noted that "it would be wrong to think that the enemy will stop at some level".

"This process for the enemy will be continuous – improvement, increasing the effectiveness of strikes through accuracy, and so on. And accordingly, our task is to counter this effectively," he said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!