European Council president outlines response needed after Russia's large-scale nighttime attack on Ukraine

European Council President António Costa has said that Kyiv's partners must "stay the course" after Russia launched a record number of drones and missiles against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Costa on X (Twitter) on Sunday 7 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Talking about peace while escalating bombings and targeting government buildings and homes – this is Putin’s version of 'peace'.

Advertisement:

Russia started this war, and Russia is choosing to continue it.

We must stay the course: strengthen Ukraine’s defences and step up pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, in close coordination with our allies and partners. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their families. The strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people continue to inspire us all."

Background:

Following Russia’s large-scale attack, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that "the Kremlin is mocking diplomacy, trampling international law and killing indiscriminately".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv demonstrates the futility of any delays and attempts to appease the Kremlin.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský called Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin "a coward who attacks women and children".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!