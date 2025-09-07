Czech foreign minister: Putin is a coward who attacks women and children

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has strongly reacted to a large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine, saying that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin only pretends to want peace while in reality aiming to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.

Source: Jan Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský stressed that last night Russia launched over 800 drones and missiles, which resulted in civilian fatalities, including a mother and her two-month-old baby.

Quote: "A coward who attacks women and children. To talk today about stopping aid to Ukraine means siding with the aggressor."

On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

As of 13:00, three people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has called for an end to Russian terror in the wake of a large-scale Russian strike against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.

