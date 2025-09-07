All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Trump's Ukraine envoy: attack on Kyiv was not a signal Russia wants to end war diplomatically

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 September 2025, 20:10
Trump's Ukraine envoy: attack on Kyiv was not a signal Russia wants to end war diplomatically
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has said that Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was not a signal that it intends to end the war through diplomatic means. 

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The attack was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war."

Advertisement:

Details: Kellogg pointed out that the danger of any war is escalation, and Russia, he said, "appears to be escalating" by launching the largest airstrike of the war, in which the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building was hit.

The special envoy added that two weeks ago, he was in that building with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Quote: "History shows events can escalate out of control through actions such as these. It is why President Trump is working to stop this war."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiawar
Advertisement:
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernová: government building hit by Iskander cluster missile – photos
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
All News
USA
US prepared to work with Europe to drive Russian economy to "total collapse", says Treasury secretary
Von der Leyen and Vance discuss joint EU-US sanctions against Russia
US could take lead in monitoring buffer zone in Ukraine if peace deal reached, says NBC News
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast
20:12
Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers
19:46
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
19:10
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
18:30
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
18:11
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: