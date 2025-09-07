Trump's Ukraine envoy: attack on Kyiv was not a signal Russia wants to end war diplomatically

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has said that Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was not a signal that it intends to end the war through diplomatic means.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The attack was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war."

Details: Kellogg pointed out that the danger of any war is escalation, and Russia, he said, "appears to be escalating" by launching the largest airstrike of the war, in which the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building was hit.

The special envoy added that two weeks ago, he was in that building with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Quote: "History shows events can escalate out of control through actions such as these. It is why President Trump is working to stop this war."

