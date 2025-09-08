DeepState names Donetsk Oblast settlements where Ukrainian defenders repelled Russians

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Ukrainian defenders have mopped up the Russian forces from a settlement in Donetsk Oblast and pushed them back in several others.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces mopped up Volodymyrivka and pushed the Russians back near Razine and Zolotyi Kolodiaz and in Novotoretske."

Details: Meanwhile, DeepState noted that the Russians had advanced in Serebrianka Forest.

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukraine's defence forces had lost five sq km on the Pokrovsk front in August, but had been able to regain control of 26 sq km of Ukrainian territory.

