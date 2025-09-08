All Sections
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 7 September: eight people injured

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 8 September 2025, 04:34
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 7 September: eight people injured
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Eight people were injured on 7 September as a result of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak noted that the Russians attacked the Nikopol district throughout Sunday 7 September using FPV drones and heavy artillery, striking the city of Nikopol itself as well as the Marhanets, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]  

A 43-year-old woman was among the injured. Infrastructure facilities and an administrative building were damaged, along with a five-storey residential building and a house. Another house caught fire.

The Russians struck the Mezhova hromada of the Synelnykove district with a UAV, injuring three people and damaging a house.

In Kryvyi Rih, another man sought medical help. In total, four people were injured as a result of the attacks on the city; two of them remain in hospital.

