Ukrainian defenders liberate Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast – video

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 September 2025, 07:35
The village of Zarichne. Photo: deepstatemap.live

Ukraine's defence forces have liberated the village of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada in Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia has regained full control over the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast. Glory to Ukraine!"

Details: The General Staff also posted a short video showing a Ukrainian flag flying over an almost completely destroyed building.

Donetsk Oblastliberation
