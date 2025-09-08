Ukrainian defenders liberate Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast – video

Ukraine's defence forces have liberated the village of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada in Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia has regained full control over the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast. Glory to Ukraine!"

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff also posted a short video showing a Ukrainian flag flying over an almost completely destroyed building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!