All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians damage businesses in Mykolaiv and Kyiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 September 2025, 08:32
Russians damage businesses in Mykolaiv and Kyiv Oblast – photos
Burnt lorries. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian drones attacked Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the night of 7-8 September, damaging premises belonging to two businesses, a fire station building and a house.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kim: "One Shahed 131/136 attack drone was downed/jammed in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight. Premises and equipment belonging to a manufacturing business in the city of Mykolaiv were damaged due to the falling debris. A fire broke out which was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians damaged a warehouse in the village of Dniprovske in the Mykolaiv district on 7 September, but there were no casualties.

Another fire broke out at business premises in Kyiv Oblast.

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"A fire broke out at an industrial facility as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack. The fire has been extinguished. Twenty-nine firefighters and five fire appliances were working at the scene. No casualties were recorded. The blast wave also damaged buildings belonging to a shopping centre and a fitness club in the Obukhiv district," the State Emergency Service reported.

Fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Quote from Lysak: "A drone attack caused a fire in the Bohdanivka hromada in the Pavlohrad district which was extinguished. The Synelnykove district also came under enemy attack. The enemy used drones to strike the Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas. An office building, an outbuilding and a summer kitchen caught fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. Loud explosions were reported in the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. Dry grass caught fire and a house and outbuilding were damaged.

 
Building on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service added that the Russians had hit a fire station office building in the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district with a drone, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished.

Lysak said three Russian drones had been downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv OblastMykolaivDnipropetrovsk Oblastfire
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russians strike equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast with drone: seven horses killed
Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast: teenager injured, houses damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: