Russians damage businesses in Mykolaiv and Kyiv Oblast – photos

Russian drones attacked Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the night of 7-8 September, damaging premises belonging to two businesses, a fire station building and a house.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kim: "One Shahed 131/136 attack drone was downed/jammed in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight. Premises and equipment belonging to a manufacturing business in the city of Mykolaiv were damaged due to the falling debris. A fire broke out which was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties."

Details: The Russians damaged a warehouse in the village of Dniprovske in the Mykolaiv district on 7 September, but there were no casualties.

Another fire broke out at business premises in Kyiv Oblast.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"A fire broke out at an industrial facility as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack. The fire has been extinguished. Twenty-nine firefighters and five fire appliances were working at the scene. No casualties were recorded. The blast wave also damaged buildings belonging to a shopping centre and a fitness club in the Obukhiv district," the State Emergency Service reported.

Fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Quote from Lysak: "A drone attack caused a fire in the Bohdanivka hromada in the Pavlohrad district which was extinguished. The Synelnykove district also came under enemy attack. The enemy used drones to strike the Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas. An office building, an outbuilding and a summer kitchen caught fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. Loud explosions were reported in the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. Dry grass caught fire and a house and outbuilding were damaged.

Building on fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service added that the Russians had hit a fire station office building in the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district with a drone, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished.

Lysak said three Russian drones had been downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

