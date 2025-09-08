All Sections
Another "unidentified flying object" crashes on Poland-Belarus border

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 8 September 2025, 09:11
Another unidentified flying object crashes on Poland-Belarus border
Downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish police have reported that they discovered "remains of an unidentified flying object" near the Terespol border crossing in the village of Polatycze in the Lublin Voivodeship.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Terespol police station received a report from border guards about an alarming find on Sunday shortly before 22:00.

Remains of an unidentified flying object were found near the Terespol border crossing in Polatycze, located in Biała Podlaska County, Lublin Voivodeship.

"All the appropriate services were informed about the incident. We also notified the District Prosecutor’s Office in Biała Podlaska," the authorities said.

Police are securing the site where the object was found. No one was injured in the incident.

Background:

  • On Saturday 6 September, an unidentified object also crashed in the village of Majdan Sielec in Lublin Voivodeship. According to RMF FM, it was likely a drone carrying contraband.
  • On the morning of 20 August, it was reported that an unidentified object had fallen and exploded in Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship.
  • Polish authorities believe that the country’s airspace had very likely been violated by a Russian Gerbera drone with a Chinese engine.

