Two killed and two injured in Russian attack on village in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Novodonetske. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two people have been killed and two injured in a Russian drone strike on the village of Novodonetske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote from Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office: "The occupying forces used a Geran-2 loitering munition to attack the village of Novodonetske in the Kramatorsk district on the night of 7-8 September. The strike hit a two-storey residential building where civilians were staying. A 77-year-old pensioner and his 51-year-old daughter died from their injuries."

Advertisement:

Details: A 76-year-old woman, the dead man's wife, and a 67-year-old man were injured and treated by medics.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Novodonetske. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

In addition to the house, a car was also damaged.

The prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation into the war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!