All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

EU delegation to visit US to discuss joint sanctions against Russia, says Bloomberg

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 September 2025, 11:30
EU delegation to visit US to discuss joint sanctions against Russia, says Bloomberg
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is considering imposing new sanctions against approximately six Russian banks and energy companies. This week, an EU delegation will visit Washington to discuss the possibility of joint action.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: The European Union is discussing a fresh sanctions package, which would be the 19th since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Advertisement:

The EU hopes to coordinate some of its measures with the United States, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. A delegation of EU officials will visit Washington this week to meet with their American counterparts and discuss the possibility of joint action.

"We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our partners in Europe to follow," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with NBC on Sunday 7 September.

The US and Europe are discussing new sanctions and secondary tariffs against Russia, hoping that the "collapse" of the Russian economy will force Putin to sit down at the peace table with Ukraine, Bessent added.

US President Donald Trump has so far refrained from imposing direct sanctions on Russia. However, Trump has doubled tariffs on goods from India to 50% due to its continued purchases of Russian oil.

Alongside extra fees on buyers of Russian oil, the US is weighing sanctions on the shadow fleet of Russian tankers and on energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil, as previously reported by Bloomberg.

The sources said the future EU sanctions package includes tougher sanctions on Russian shadow fleet vessels and oil traders in third countries and may ban reinsurance for tankers on the list.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsRussiaEUUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
sanctions
US prepared to work with Europe to drive Russian economy to "total collapse", says Treasury secretary
Von der Leyen and Vance discuss joint EU-US sanctions against Russia
UK sanctions Russians involved in abduction of Ukrainian children
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: