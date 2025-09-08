All Sections
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast

Andrii MuravskyiMonday, 8 September 2025, 19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
An underground school in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: savED

Two new underground educational spaces have opened in the liberated town of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Dumka, a local news outlet

Details: One educational hub will function as an underground school with an area of over 1,100 sq m, based in the shelter of one of Balakliia’s lyceums (specialised secondary school). In spring 2025, Russian drones twice struck the lyceum, damaging the roof and a part of the building.

Since 2023, the shelter has hosted the Vulyk ("Beehive") educational centre, and this year additional underground space has been set up for lyceum students. It includes six classrooms, areas for sports, reading, dining and leisure.

A second underground educational space in Balakliia has been opened at another city lyceum. At the start of the full-scale invasion, the building was damaged by Russian airstrikes, and Russian troops looted its premises during occupation. Now, the shelter of the lyceum has been converted into a learning space where more than 100 children can study simultaneously.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science, more than 147,000 local children attend classes exclusively online, while another 54,000 study in a mixed format.

"Full-fledged offline classes in Kharkiv Oblast have not existed for the fourth academic year in a row. Because of security risks, there is no alternative to underground schooling," said Hanna Novosad, co-founder of the savED charity fund, which, together with partners, supported the creation of the new educational spaces.

Background: Seven underground schools were scheduled to begin operating in the city of Kharkiv on 1 September, the first day of the school year and Knowledge Day in Ukraine. Six metro stations have been converted into classrooms.

