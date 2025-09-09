Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Belgorod Oblast after drone attack

A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, following what the governor reported as a drone attack.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast; Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "The fire at the oil depot in Prokhorovka has been completely extinguished. There were no casualties. Some storage tanks were damaged as a result of the attack."

Details: Gladkov did not explicitly link the fire to the drone attack and gave no information about the scale of the damage.

He noted that, in addition to equipment from the Emergency Ministry, firefighting trains were also deployed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defence intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over several regions. Seven were reportedly downed over Belgorod Oblast, three over Kursk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and one each over Tambov Oblast and Voronezh Oblast. In addition, 15 drones were supposedly destroyed over the Black Sea and two over occupied Crimea.

