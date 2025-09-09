All Sections
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 September 2025, 10:07
Air defence systems. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Financial Times reports that Ukraine risks facing a shortage of air defence systems after the Pentagon revised its military aid programme, slowing deliveries at a time when Russia is intensifying air attacks.

Source: Financial Times with reference to Western and Ukrainian officials

Details: The pressure on supplies has increased following several months of irregular and smaller-than-expected deliveries since the Pentagon directive in June.

Officials and analysts warn that if Moscow continues its escalation or simply maintains higher rates of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian air defence units could face a shortfall.

"It’s a question of time for when munitions run out," said a person familiar with US deliveries of air defence materiel to Ukraine.

The slowdown is particularly concerning because other missiles purchased directly from manufacturers under the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative are produced in batches, creating gaps between shipments.

EU countries have also recently agreed to send air defenсe systems and ammunition from their stocks and to purchase additional supplies from the US for delivery to Ukraine, but these shipments have so far only partially materialised.

The slowdown in US arms deliveries followed a memo written in early June by Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon policy official, to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Colby, who stated he wants to reorient the US military to counter the growing threat from China, argued in the memo that Ukraine’s requests for American weapons could further deplete the Pentagon’s already strained reserves.

A White House official said: "Reporting that we are ‘depriving Kyiv of vital air defence munitions’ is demonstrably false, and the Department of War is working very deliberately to support Ukraine’s requirements, including with respect to air defences."

The official added that US President Donald Trump wanted to "stop the killing" and had directed the US to "sell weapons to Nato allies that can backfill what European countries are sending to Ukraine".

"However, European countries must step up as well, including by ending purchases of Russian oil and placing economic pressure on countries that finance the war."

After reviewing the readiness of ten key systems, the Pentagon initially halted and then slowed deliveries to Ukraine of Pac-3 interceptors for Patriot air defence systems, dozens of man-portable Stinger missiles, precision artillery shells and over 100 Hellfire and AIM missiles launched by Ukrainian Nasams air defence systems and F-16 fighters, according to US and Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials said that over the summer, Ukrainian forces expended significant amounts of ammunition trying to defend against intense air attacks on both military and civilian infrastructure. As Russia increases airstrikes on energy facilities ahead of the heating season, aiming to weaken Ukraine and leverage its battlefield advantage, Kyiv expects greater defensive challenges.

Each major Russian strike forces Ukraine to fire valuable interceptors and other munitions faster than replacements from the US can arrive.

Background:

