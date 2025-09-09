Zelenskyy believes Trump "gave Putin what he wanted" in Alaska meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin got "what he wanted" from his summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska and said it is regrettable that Ukraine was not invited to the meeting.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC, conducted against the backdrop of the ruins of a US factory destroyed by Russia in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west

Details: Zelenskyy was asked how he felt upon seeing the Kremlin leader step onto the red carpet in Alaska.

Advertisement:

"I don't know. I think that it was a bilateral summit. It's a pity that Ukraine was not there," he replied.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I think that President Trump gave Putin what he wanted. He wanted very much to meet with President Trump, with the president of the United States. I think that Putin has got it, and it's a pity. Putin doesn't want to meet with me, but he wanted very much to meet with the president of the United States to show everybody a video and images that he's there."

Background:

Keith Kellogg, Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, said that Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was not a signal that it intends to end the war through diplomatic means.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Washington is prepared to cooperate with European countries to impose additional sanctions to drive Russia's economy into "total collapse".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!