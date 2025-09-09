All Sections
EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 14:11
EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

EU countries intend to supply Ukraine with two million artillery shells by October, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said.

Source: Kallas during a speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday 9 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas noted that EU member states have provided nearly €169 billion in financial support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale war. She also highlighted the supply of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine.

"They (EU member states – ed.) have now also provided 80% of our 2 million rounds of ammunition target. We aim [for] 100% by October," Kallas said. 

She noted that such aid is essential for Ukraine to safeguard its people and defend against Russian aggression.

Background: 

EUaid for Ukraine
