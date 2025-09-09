EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief

EU countries intend to supply Ukraine with two million artillery shells by October, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said.

Source: Kallas during a speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday 9 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas noted that EU member states have provided nearly €169 billion in financial support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale war. She also highlighted the supply of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine.

"They (EU member states – ed.) have now also provided 80% of our 2 million rounds of ammunition target. We aim [for] 100% by October," Kallas said.

She noted that such aid is essential for Ukraine to safeguard its people and defend against Russian aggression.

