EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief
EU countries intend to supply Ukraine with two million artillery shells by October, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said.
Source: Kallas during a speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday 9 September, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Kallas noted that EU member states have provided nearly €169 billion in financial support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale war. She also highlighted the supply of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine.
"They (EU member states – ed.) have now also provided 80% of our 2 million rounds of ammunition target. We aim [for] 100% by October," Kallas said.
She noted that such aid is essential for Ukraine to safeguard its people and defend against Russian aggression.
Background:
- In April 2025, Kallas said the EU member states had collected a third of the two million rounds of ammunition promised to Ukraine.
- Czechia, meanwhile, confirmed that Ukraine will receive guaranteed monthly ammunition deliveries until the autumn of 2025 through a Czech-led initiative enabling partner countries to jointly finance arms purchases on global markets.
- Czech President Petr Pavel added that preparations have begun for ammunition deliveries to Ukraine in 2026.
