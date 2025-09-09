All Sections
Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine reportedly begins in The Hague

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 September 2025, 15:00
Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine reportedly begins in The Hague
Iryna Mudra. Photo: Facebook

The final round of negotiations on the launch of a compensation mechanism for Ukraine has begun in The Hague, the Netherlands, Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has announced. This mechanism will provide payments to those affected by Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda, citing Mudra on Facebook

Details: Mudra said that the final round of talks in The Hague on 9 September concerns the compensation mechanism for Ukraine, which will operate based on the already established Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Representatives of 56 countries, as well as the EU and the Council of Europe, are taking part.

"This will be a test for the world: whether it is ready to say to the aggressor – ‘you will pay for every destroyed life and every ruined home’," she noted.

Earlier, she predicted that the compensation commission, which will review applications from victims within this mechanism, would start its work in 2026.

Background:

  • The Agreement on the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Markiian Kliuchkovskyi was appointed Executive Director of the Register, which is based in The Hague.
  • As of May 2025, the Register had already received more than 27,500 claims across various categories.

