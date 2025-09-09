UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 17:50
London plans to finance the production of long-range drones for Ukraine in the United Kingdom, Defence Secretary John Healey has announced.
Source: Healey at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) on Tuesday 9 September in London, as reported by European Pravda
Details: He said the UK will continue working with allies to pressure Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table. Healey also announced further plans to support Kyiv.
Quote: "Over the next 12 months, the UK will fund thousands of long-range one-way attack drones that we will manufacture in Britain and deliver to Ukraine."
Background:
- In late May, the defence ministers of Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement in Berlin to fund long-range weapons of Ukrainian production.
- In early July, it was reported that the long-range drones in question had already been used to strike targets inside Russia.
