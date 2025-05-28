All Sections
Germany commits €5bn to Ukraine for weapons and air defence

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 17:40
Photo: German Defence Ministry

German Defence Ministers Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov have signed an agreement in Berlin to finance the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine as part of a broader support package totalling approximately €5 billion.

Source: German Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov visited Berlin as part of a Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which several key agreements were reached.

Germany will fund the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine, with the first systems expected to be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming weeks. These systems are already in service, allowing immediate deployment without additional training. The German Ministry of Defence noted that a significant number of weapons systems could be produced in 2025, though details were not disclosed.

Germany will also continue to supply artillery shells, air defence systems, ground weapons and small arms.

A contract was signed with the German defence company Diehl for the supply of air defence systems and related munitions.

Germany plans to invest in repair infrastructure, including the establishment of repair facilities in Ukraine through a joint venture between Ukrainian and German defence companies.

Support will also be provided in the fields of communications and medicine.

"These measures to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine amount to approximately €5 billion. The funds are drawn from the budget already approved by the Bundestag," the German Ministry of Defence stated.

Background:

