German Defence Ministers Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov have signed an agreement in Berlin to finance the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine as part of a broader support package totalling approximately €5 billion.

Details: Umierov visited Berlin as part of a Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which several key agreements were reached.

Germany will fund the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine, with the first systems expected to be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming weeks. These systems are already in service, allowing immediate deployment without additional training. The German Ministry of Defence noted that a significant number of weapons systems could be produced in 2025, though details were not disclosed.

Germany will also continue to supply artillery shells, air defence systems, ground weapons and small arms.

A contract was signed with the German defence company Diehl for the supply of air defence systems and related munitions.

Germany plans to invest in repair infrastructure, including the establishment of repair facilities in Ukraine through a joint venture between Ukrainian and German defence companies.

Support will also be provided in the fields of communications and medicine.

"These measures to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine amount to approximately €5 billion. The funds are drawn from the budget already approved by the Bundestag," the German Ministry of Defence stated.

On Wednesday 28 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced an expansion of military assistance to Ukraine but provided limited details, reflecting a new policy of restricted information about military support to Kyiv.

Merz also vowed to do everything to prevent the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from operating.

Merz also said that Russia's behaviour in negotiations over the Russo-Ukrainian war indicates the Kremlin's desire to stall rather than to reach a real peace agreement.

