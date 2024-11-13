George Scutaru: "Sandu's victory did not end Russia's attempts to destabilize Moldova"

"In Moldova, we've seen one of the largest operations conducted by FSB and criminal structure with support FSB, GRU, and others. They try to bribe votes, trying to buy more than 150,000 voters against the referendum two weeks ago and now against Maia Sandu, especially for the second round. Maia Sandu's victory in the presidential elections does not mark a complete defeat of Russia's attempts to destabilize the country. Because the next year's election will offer Russia a new opportunity to undermine Moldova's pro-European trajectory. And establish a parliamentary majority capable of obstructing the reform process initiated by President Maia Sandu and the pro-European government", says the guest of the new episode of the (un)Safe Country podcast.

"In my opinion, Russia may attempt to replicate the situation seen in Georgia because you mentioned, Alina, also what's happening in Georgia. Where the pro-Western president, Salome Zurabishvili, has been politically isolated while the government and its parliamentary majority pass controversial legislation on human rights and practically slow down reforms and engage in conflict with the EU and the US. Practically without resorting to military intervention, Russia has effectively stalled Georgia's progress towards EU integration. And achieved a significant strategic victory in this confrontation with the Western democratic world.

Coming back to Moldova for the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, Maia Sandu's party. The main challenge will not only to secure a victory in parliamentary elections but more critically to form a parliamentary majority. And to avoid being isolated by the rest of other parties".

In a new episode of the (un)Safe Country podcast its permanent host, Alina Frolova, talks to George Scutaru, founder and executive director of the leading Romanian think tank New Strategy Center and former national security adviser to the Romanian president.

The conversation is about the referendum and presidential elections in Moldova that have already taken place and the parliamentary elections to be held next year, possible scenarios of Russian influence in the region, the United States and Trump's potential policy as president, the upcoming elections in Romania, and the position on supporting Ukraine.

